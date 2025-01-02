Deep Dive Into Halliburton Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Halliburton HAL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.21, along with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.28% lower than the prior average price target of $41.21.

The standing of Halliburton among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $33.00 $35.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $43.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $39.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $34.00 $36.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $37.00 $41.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $40.00 $42.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $48.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $42.00 $45.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $42.00 $46.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $40.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halliburton. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Halliburton is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Halliburton's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

