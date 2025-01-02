A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Meta Platforms Through 37 Analysts

37 analysts have shared their evaluations of Meta Platforms META during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 16 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 15 13 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $659.81, a high estimate of $811.00, and a low estimate of $525.00. This current average has increased by 7.34% from the previous average price target of $614.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Meta Platforms's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Condon JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $750.00 $660.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $725.00 $660.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $700.00 $650.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $670.00 $650.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $675.00 $675.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $641.00 $652.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $705.00 $645.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $719.00 $690.00 Aaron Kessler Seaport Global Raises Buy $675.00 $555.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $660.00 $635.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $675.00 $600.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $635.00 $620.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $630.00 $550.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $583.00 $585.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $660.00 $640.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $675.00 $650.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $660.00 $630.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $530.00 $525.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $650.00 $575.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $630.00 $605.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $811.00 $811.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $675.00 $600.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $675.00 $600.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $675.00 $600.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $650.00 $600.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $670.00 $670.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $636.00 $555.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $663.00 $590.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $620.00 $550.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $585.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $570.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $650.00 $600.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $670.00 $660.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $655.00 $560.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $525.00 $475.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $690.00 $635.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $665.00 $600.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Meta Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.

Delving into Meta Platforms's Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

A Deep Dive into Meta Platforms's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

