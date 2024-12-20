SEI Inv Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on SEI Inv SEIC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SEI Inv, presenting an average target of $79.67, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Observing a 5.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $75.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SEI Inv by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $86.00 $76.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $75.00 $70.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $85.00 $81.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $77.00 $74.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $74.00 $71.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $81.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SEI Inv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SEI Inv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SEI Inv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SEI Inv's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SEI Inv

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $99 billion in assets under management. As of December 2023, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.4 trillion in assets.

Financial Insights: SEI Inv

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SEI Inv showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.72% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: SEI Inv's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Inv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Inv's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SEI Inv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

