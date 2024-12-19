Deep Dive Into Stanley Black & Decker Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Stanley Black & Decker SWK over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $103.12, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.72% increase from the previous average price target of $102.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Stanley Black & Decker's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $107.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $104.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $102.00 $104.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $104.00 $94.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $107.00 $94.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $110.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Stanley Black & Decker's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stanley Black & Decker analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Stanley Black & Decker

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Stanley Black & Decker's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stanley Black & Decker's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stanley Black & Decker's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stanley Black & Decker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, Stanley Black & Decker faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.