15 Analysts Have This To Say About Grocery Outlet Holding

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Grocery Outlet Holding GO in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 7 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Grocery Outlet Holding, presenting an average target of $19.2, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has decreased by 18.44% from the previous average price target of $23.54.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Grocery Outlet Holding among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $18.00 $18.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $21.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $18.00 $19.00 Paul Trussell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $26.00 $29.00 Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $23.00 $26.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $17.00 $20.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $16.00 $25.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $15.00 $17.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $17.00 $29.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $27.00 Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Announces Hold $17.00 - Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $17.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Grocery Outlet Holding's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Grocery Outlet Holding's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grocery Outlet Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Grocery Outlet Holding: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Grocery Outlet Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Grocery Outlet Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grocery Outlet Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.