Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Huntsman Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Huntsman HUN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.75, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A 2.15% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Huntsman's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $25.00 $26.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Huntsman. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Huntsman. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Huntsman's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Huntsman's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Huntsman analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Huntsman

Huntsman Corp is a us-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. It derives most of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Key Indicators: Huntsman's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Huntsman showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.26% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Huntsman's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntsman's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.