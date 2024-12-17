14 Analysts Assess Halliburton: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Halliburton HAL in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $39.57, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. A 6.43% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $42.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Halliburton's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $39.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $34.00 $36.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $37.00 $41.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $40.00 $42.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $48.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $42.00 $45.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $42.00 $46.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $40.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $39.00 $46.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $46.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Halliburton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Halliburton's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Halliburton's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

Halliburton: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Halliburton's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

