Where Teleflex Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Teleflex TFX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $250.4, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $227.00. Experiencing a 4.57% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $262.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Teleflex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $227.00 $255.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Neutral $250.00 $275.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $245.00 $275.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $255.00 $247.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $275.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Teleflex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teleflex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Teleflex's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Teleflex's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Teleflex

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2023 sales), interventional (17%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (14%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (10%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Teleflex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Teleflex displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teleflex's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Teleflex's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

