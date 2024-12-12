Decoding 12 Analyst Evaluations For CMS Energy

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of CMS Energy CMS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $73.5, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Marking an increase of 5.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $70.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of CMS Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $77.00 $75.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $69.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $76.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $77.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $77.00 $70.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $65.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $72.00 $76.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $76.00 $65.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $69.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $76.00 $73.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $63.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $73.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CMS Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CMS Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CMS Energy analyst ratings.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

A Deep Dive into CMS Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CMS Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.18% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CMS Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.05. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

