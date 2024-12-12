Analyst Expectations For Verisk Analytics's Future

Verisk Analytics VRSK has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $291.2, along with a high estimate of $301.00 and a low estimate of $276.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.99% from the previous average price target of $274.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Verisk Analytics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $283.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $276.00 $263.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $301.00 $285.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $268.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $279.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Verisk Analytics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Verisk Analytics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Verisk Analytics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is the leading provider of statistical, actuarial, and underwriting data for the United States' property and casualty insurance industry. Verisk leverages a vast contributory database and proprietary data assets to develop analytical tools helping insurance providers to better assess and price risk, achieve operational efficiency and optimize claim settlement processes. While Verisk also offers tools to quantify costs after loss events occur and to detect fraudulent activity, it is expanding into adjacent markets of life insurance, marketing, and non-US operations.

Verisk Analytics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Verisk Analytics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.04% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 60.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verisk Analytics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verisk Analytics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

