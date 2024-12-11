Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Waste Management Through Analyst Insights

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Waste Management WM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $230.62, a high estimate of $252.00, and a low estimate of $219.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.77% increase from the previous average price target of $222.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Waste Management among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $252.00 $243.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $235.00 $228.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $231.00 $230.00 David Coleman Argus Research Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Jeffrey Goldstein Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $227.00 $214.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $228.00 $213.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $220.00 $204.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $230.00 $224.00 Stephanie Yee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $219.00 $213.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $235.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $226.00 $220.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $220.00 $213.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $220.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Waste Management's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Waste Management's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Waste Management: A Closer Look

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Waste Management

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

