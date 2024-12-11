Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Sweetgreen

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Sweetgreen SG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $43.83, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 6.05%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $41.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sweetgreen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $45.00 $37.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $45.00 $43.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sweetgreen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sweetgreen's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sweetgreen Better

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Key Indicators: Sweetgreen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sweetgreen's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sweetgreen's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sweetgreen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

