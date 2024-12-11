Demystifying Zurn Elkay Water: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zurn Elkay Water ZWS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.0, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.74% from the previous average price target of $35.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zurn Elkay Water. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $38.00 $36.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $37.00 $34.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $37.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $36.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zurn Elkay Water. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zurn Elkay Water compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Zurn Elkay Water's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zurn Elkay Water's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Zurn Elkay Water Better

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procure, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Key Indicators: Zurn Elkay Water's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zurn Elkay Water showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.91% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Zurn Elkay Water's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zurn Elkay Water's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zurn Elkay Water's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Zurn Elkay Water's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

