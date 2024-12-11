In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For EastGroup Props

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on EastGroup Props EGP, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $197.75, a high estimate of $209.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.25% increase from the previous average price target of $197.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EastGroup Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Crow Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $200.00 $185.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $186.00 $190.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $199.00 $214.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $186.00 $186.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $209.00 $209.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $193.00 $198.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $204.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $204.00 $192.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of EastGroup Props's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EastGroup Props Better

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Financial Insights: EastGroup Props

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EastGroup Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

