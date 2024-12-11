Where ANI Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $80.17, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Highlighting a 2.53% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $82.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of ANI Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $80.00 - Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Gregory Fraser Truist Securities Raises Hold $62.00 $60.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $68.00 - Elliot Wilbur Raymond James Raises Outperform $83.00 $81.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ANI Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ANI Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ANI Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ANI Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

ANI Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ANI Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.52% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ANI Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -16.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ANI Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.