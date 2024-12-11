Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Lattice Semiconductor Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Lattice Semiconductor LSCC in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $58.6, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Experiencing a 5.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $62.30.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lattice Semiconductor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $56.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $52.00 $55.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $50.00 $56.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $55.00 $65.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $44.00 $70.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $61.00 $61.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lattice Semiconductor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lattice Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lattice Semiconductor's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Lattice Semiconductor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia.

Lattice Semiconductor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Lattice Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -33.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lattice Semiconductor's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lattice Semiconductor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lattice Semiconductor's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lattice Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

