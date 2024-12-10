Analyst Expectations For Crown Castle's Future

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Crown Castle CCI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $115.9, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 4.41% from the previous average price target of $111.00.

The standing of Crown Castle among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $100.00 $105.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $116.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $109.00 $104.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $100.00 Batya Levi UBS Raises Neutral $118.00 $103.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $127.00 $123.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $123.00 $127.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $112.00 Brett Feldman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $120.00 $105.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $124.00 $115.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crown Castle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crown Castle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Crown Castle's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 90,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest us cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three us mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down Crown Castle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Crown Castle's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Crown Castle's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Castle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crown Castle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.6, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

