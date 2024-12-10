Demystifying Vail Resorts: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Vail Resorts MTN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 2 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $199.0, a high estimate of $247.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.49%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vail Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $247.00 $250.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $217.00 $216.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Underweight $165.00 $155.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $182.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $227.00 $222.00 Arpine Kocharyan UBS Announces Neutral $185.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Neutral $180.00 $180.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Underweight $155.00 $161.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $216.00 $223.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $182.00 $179.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $223.00 $259.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $194.00 $218.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vail Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vail Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vail Resorts compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vail Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vail Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vail Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vail Resorts analyst ratings.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Vail Resorts's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vail Resorts faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.62% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -66.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, Vail Resorts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.