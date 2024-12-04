Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss F N B Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of F N B FNB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for F N B, presenting an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.85% from the previous average price target of $16.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of F N B among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $18.00 $16.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $19.00 $16.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $19.00 $17.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to F N B. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to F N B. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of F N B compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of F N B compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of F N B's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of F N B's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into F N B's Background

F N B Corp provides a full range of financial services, principally to consumers, corporations, governments and small- to medium-sized businesses. It has three reportable business segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The majority of revenue is from the Community banking segment. It offers commercial & consumer banking services. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital markets & lease financing. Consumer banking products & services include deposit products, mortgage lending, & consumer lending & a complete suite of mobile & online banking services.

F N B: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: F N B's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): F N B's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: F N B's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

