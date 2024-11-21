Breaking Down DT Midstream: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for DT Midstream DTM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $89.56, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.5% from the previous average price target of $78.22.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DT Midstream by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $90.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $74.00 $66.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $87.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $89.00 $78.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $92.00 $82.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $78.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $76.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DT Midstream. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DT Midstream's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DT Midstream's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

DT Midstream: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DT Midstream showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.98% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): DT Midstream's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

