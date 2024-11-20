8 Analysts Have This To Say About United Rentals

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated United Rentals URI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated United Rentals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $886.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $955.00 and a low estimate of $565.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.13% from the previous average price target of $804.62.

The standing of United Rentals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $880.00 $840.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $955.00 $930.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Underweight $565.00 $400.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $955.00 $954.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Buy $910.00 $800.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $930.00 $860.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $954.00 $873.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $940.00 $780.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United Rentals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Rentals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into United Rentals's Background

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $22 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

Key Indicators: United Rentals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Rentals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.03% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

