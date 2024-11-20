What Analysts Are Saying About Trip.com Group Stock

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Trip.com Group TCOM, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $74.42, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.98% increase from the previous average price target of $67.06.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Trip.com Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ellie Jiang Macquarie Raises Outperform $80.80 $75.40 Parash Jain HSBC Announces Buy $75.00 - Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $71.00 $56.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $80.00 $72.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $78.00 $65.00 Boris Van Bernstein Announces Outperform $85.00 - Brian Gong Citigroup Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $56.00 $63.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trip.com Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trip.com Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Trip.com Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Trip.com Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Trip.com Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trip.com Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trip.com Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Trip.com Group Better

Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Before the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international business, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from its online platform, but the company also maintains offline call centers. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Tongcheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

A Deep Dive into Trip.com Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Trip.com Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Trip.com Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trip.com Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Trip.com Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.