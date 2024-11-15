Expert Outlook: Oracle Through The Eyes Of 30 Analysts

Ratings for Oracle ORCL were provided by 30 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 14 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 11 8 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $178.53, with a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.03% from the previous average price target of $162.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Oracle among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Alex Zukin RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $165.00 - Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $205.00 $175.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $202.00 $201.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $140.00 $120.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $195.00 $175.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $202.00 $172.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $157.00 $140.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $175.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $173.00 $160.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $155.00 $135.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $172.00 $160.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $140.00 $105.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $160.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $125.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Oracle's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Oracle's Background

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Oracle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Oracle's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

