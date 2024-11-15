Critical Insights From Confluent Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

20 analysts have shared their evaluations of Confluent CFLT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Confluent and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.95, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.42% increase from the previous average price target of $29.53.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Confluent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $26.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $29.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $28.00 $23.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $24.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $33.00 $38.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $29.00 $31.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $27.00 $31.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $33.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 William Power Baird Announces Neutral $23.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Confluent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Confluent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Confluent's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Confluent Better

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Confluent's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Confluent's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.99% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

