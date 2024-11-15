Demystifying Moderna: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Moderna MRNA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $84.0, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has decreased by 25.36% from the previous average price target of $112.54.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Moderna by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexandria Hammond Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $40.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $111.00 $125.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $59.00 $70.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $140.00 Courtney Breen Bernstein Announces Market Perform $55.00 - Michael Yee Jefferies Lowers Hold $55.00 $65.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $75.00 $75.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $139.00 $178.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $155.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $110.00 $130.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $157.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Lowers Hold $60.00 $70.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $90.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $70.00 $88.00 Michael Yee Jefferies Lowers Hold $65.00 $120.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Announces Hold $82.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moderna. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moderna. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Moderna's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Moderna's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Moderna analyst ratings.

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Moderna's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.81% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.