Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Biogen Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Biogen BIIB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $249.94, along with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.41% lower than the prior average price target of $267.06.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Biogen by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Neutral $190.00 - Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $210.00 $220.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $255.00 $270.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $190.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Lowers Buy $275.00 $300.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $204.00 $285.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $260.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $269.00 $292.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $202.00 $234.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $205.00 $210.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $292.00 $292.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $292.00 $292.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Biogen's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biogen analyst ratings.

Delving into Biogen's Background

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

A Deep Dive into Biogen's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Biogen's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.