Decoding 15 Analyst Evaluations For Fortive

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Fortive FTV in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $87.67, with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.15% increase from the previous average price target of $86.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Fortive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shannon O'Callaghan UBS Announces Neutral $84.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $90.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $77.00 $82.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $77.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $95.00 $98.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $90.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $82.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $75.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $96.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $94.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $89.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $94.00 $91.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $77.00 $77.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Announces Outperform $85.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fortive's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fortive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fortive analyst ratings.

Get to Know Fortive Better

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Fortive's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fortive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.68% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.