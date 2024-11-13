A Closer Look at 12 Analyst Recommendations For Vertiv Hldgs

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vertiv Hldgs VRT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $127.5, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.35% from the previous average price target of $111.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vertiv Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Mehrotra UBS Announces Buy $155.00 - Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $93.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $121.00 $115.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $130.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $125.00 $110.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $92.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Announces Buy $125.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertiv Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertiv Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vertiv Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vertiv Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertiv Hldgs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Indicators: Vertiv Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vertiv Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.99% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertiv Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vertiv Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.