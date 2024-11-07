A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Johnson Controls Intl Through 9 Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Johnson Controls Intl JCI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.89, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. Observing a 10.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $73.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $84.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $75.00 $62.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $80.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $79.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $76.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $85.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $69.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Johnson Controls Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Johnson Controls Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Johnson Controls Intl Better

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

