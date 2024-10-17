What Analysts Are Saying About Confluent Stock

Ratings for Confluent CFLT were provided by 23 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 8 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 8 5 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Confluent, revealing an average target of $29.87, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Highlighting a 13.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $34.38.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Confluent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $29.00 $31.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $27.00 $31.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $33.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 William Power Baird Announces Neutral $23.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Announces Overweight $25.00 - Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $28.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $29.00 $34.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $32.00 $37.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $35.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $30.00 $37.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $32.00 $40.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $38.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $38.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $26.00 $32.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $32.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Confluent's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Confluent: A Closer Look

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Financial Milestones: Confluent's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Confluent's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

