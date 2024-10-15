Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Procter & Gamble

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Procter & Gamble PG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Procter & Gamble, revealing an average target of $173.33, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $159.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $169.91, the current average has increased by 2.01%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Procter & Gamble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $159.00 $159.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Announces Neutral $159.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $163.00 $163.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $174.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $186.00 $179.00 Michael Pohn DZ Bank Announces Buy $190.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $163.00 $174.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $179.00 $181.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $164.00 $157.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $175.00 $182.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $189.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $170.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $161.00 $157.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $174.00 $170.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $183.00 $177.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Procter & Gamble's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Procter & Gamble's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Procter & Gamble analyst ratings.

Get to Know Procter & Gamble Better

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Procter & Gamble's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.1% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Procter & Gamble adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.