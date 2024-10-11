Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For Encompass Health

Analysts' ratings for Encompass Health EHC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Encompass Health, revealing an average target of $106.0, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $100.57, the current average has increased by 5.4%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Encompass Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $105.00 $95.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $104.00 $100.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $100.00 $96.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $109.00 $113.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Encompass Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Encompass Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Encompass Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Encompass Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Encompass Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Encompass Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encompass Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Encompass Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

