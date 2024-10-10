Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey WPC has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for W.P. Carey, presenting an average target of $61.88, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Marking an increase of 2.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $60.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of W.P. Carey among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $63.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $63.00 $61.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $60.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $60.00 $61.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $62.00 $63.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $63.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.P. Carey. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for W.P. Carey's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of W.P. Carey's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into W.P. Carey's Background

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. most of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. The company's Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: W.P. Carey's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, W.P. Carey adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

