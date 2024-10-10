Assessing Synovus Finl: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Synovus Finl SNV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.43, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has increased by 8.04% from the previous average price target of $45.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Synovus Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Buy $53.00 - Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $48.00 $50.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $48.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $50.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $49.00 - Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $41.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $45.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $47.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $43.00 Brad Milsaps Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synovus Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Synovus Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Synovus Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Synovus Finl

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Synovus Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Synovus Finl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Synovus Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synovus Finl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Synovus Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

