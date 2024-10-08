Where Henry Schein Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Henry Schein HSIC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Henry Schein, presenting an average target of $79.25, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Experiencing a 2.76% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $81.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Henry Schein among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $74.00 $70.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $88.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $72.00 $75.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $82.00 $92.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $72.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $82.00 $92.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $92.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Henry Schein's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Henry Schein's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Henry Schein analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Henry Schein

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company operates in two reportable segments; health care distribution and technology & value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment is engaged in combining global dental and medical businesses and distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, and Vitamins. The technology and value-added services reportable segment provides software, technology & other value-added services to health care practitioners. The majority of revenue is derived from the health care distribution segment.

A Deep Dive into Henry Schein's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Henry Schein's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Henry Schein's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Henry Schein's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.