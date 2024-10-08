Where Hasbro Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hasbro HAS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hasbro, presenting an average target of $78.43, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 3.98% from the previous average price target of $75.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hasbro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $82.00 $78.00 Stephanie Wissink Jefferies Raises Buy $83.00 $75.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $79.00 $78.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $59.00 $59.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hasbro's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hasbro's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hasbro

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and production capabilities has helped bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has pruned noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 18 million digital tabletop players.

Understanding the Numbers: Hasbro's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hasbro's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hasbro's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

