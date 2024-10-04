Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Gilead Sciences Through Analyst Insights

Gilead Sciences GILD underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.91, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 2.65% from the previous average price target of $75.90.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gilead Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $75.00 $74.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $72.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $82.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $71.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Announces Outperform $93.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gilead Sciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gilead Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gilead Sciences analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

