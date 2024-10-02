Unveiling 9 Analyst Insights On Lennox Intl

Lennox Intl LII has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $582.67, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $517.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.35% increase from the previous average price target of $542.78.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Lennox Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $575.00 $550.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $550.00 $517.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $675.00 $675.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $572.00 $566.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $600.00 $515.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $610.00 $505.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $517.00 $500.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $575.00 $507.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $570.00 $550.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lennox Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lennox Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lennox Intl analyst ratings.

Discovering Lennox Intl: A Closer Look

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2023, residential HVAC was 68% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 32% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Breaking Down Lennox Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lennox Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 51.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

