The Analyst Verdict: TransUnion In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for TransUnion TRU, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $99.4, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $87.00, the current average has increased by 14.25%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransUnion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Announces Neutral $110.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $96.00 Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $97.00 $87.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $100.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $97.00 $90.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $85.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $104.00 $94.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $92.00 $89.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TransUnion's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

A Deep Dive into TransUnion's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

