Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Baxter Intl Stock

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Baxter Intl BAX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.17, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 4.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $39.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Baxter Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $40.00 $36.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $42.00 $44.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $44.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $30.00 $39.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $37.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baxter Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baxter Intl compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Baxter Intl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Baxter Intl's Background

Baxter offers a variety of medical instruments and supplies to caregivers. It enhanced its portfolio of hospital-focused offerings by acquiring Hillrom in late 2021, which added basic equipment, including hospital beds, to the portfolio, although about half of Hillrom's revenue comes from more digitally connected offerings like its smart beds and Voalte medical communications app. From its legacy operations, Baxter sells a variety of injectable therapies for use in care settings, such as IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions; nutritional products; and surgical sealants and hemostatic agents. It has signed an agreement to sell its kidney care segment by early 2025.

Understanding the Numbers: Baxter Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Baxter Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.83% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baxter Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baxter Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Baxter Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

