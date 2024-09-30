10 Analysts Assess YETI Holdings: What You Need To Know

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on YETI Holdings YETI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for YETI Holdings, presenting an average target of $46.6, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.33% from the previous average price target of $45.10.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of YETI Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $44.00 $44.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $44.00 $44.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $46.00 $43.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $38.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Neutral $43.00 $42.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Underweight $38.00 $36.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Buy $47.00 $49.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $54.00 $54.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to YETI Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of YETI Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of YETI Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into YETI Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About YETI Holdings

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels.

Financial Insights: YETI Holdings

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, YETI Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.14% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: YETI Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): YETI Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): YETI Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: YETI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

