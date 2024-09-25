A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cleanspark Through 9 Analysts

Cleanspark CLSK has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cleanspark, presenting an average target of $23.61, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. Highlighting a 4.84% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.81.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cleanspark. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $20.00 - Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.50 $12.50 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $23.00 $28.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cleanspark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Cleanspark: A Closer Look

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Financial Insights: Cleanspark

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cleanspark showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 129.41% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -226.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleanspark's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -15.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

