Navigating 24 Analyst Ratings For Uber Technologies

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of Uber Technologies UBER, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $88.42, along with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Marking an increase of 1.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $86.81.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Uber Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $97.00 $97.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $90.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $96.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $90.00 $89.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $91.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $95.00 $90.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $90.00 $88.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Announces Hold $77.00 - Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $90.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $89.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Uber Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Uber Technologies Better

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Uber Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Uber Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.93% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

