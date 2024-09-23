Where Freeport-McMoRan Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan FCX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $55.86, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. A decline of 2.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Freeport-McMoRan's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $52.00 $58.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Sam Crittenden RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $60.00 $60.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $58.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Freeport-McMoRan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Freeport-McMoRan's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Freeport-McMoRan analyst ratings.

Get to Know Freeport-McMoRan Better

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

Freeport-McMoRan's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Freeport-McMoRan's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

