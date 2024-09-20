A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Renasant

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Renasant RNST, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Renasant, presenting an average target of $36.9, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 7.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $34.22.

The standing of Renasant among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $37.00 $38.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $41.00 $34.00 David Bishop Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $38.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $32.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $36.00 $34.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $33.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $33.00 $33.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $34.00 $34.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Renasant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp operates as a holding company for Renasant Bank, a Mississippi banking corporation, and its subsidiary, Renasant Insurance, Inc. It has three reportable segments: community banks, insurance, and wealth management. With its community banks segment, the company provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses. Its insurance segment is an insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance through third-party carriers. The wealth management segment provides a range of services including money management and retirement planning. The majority of the company's revenue is driven by lending activities in its community banks segment. Renasant Corporation operates in the southern United States.

Financial Insights: Renasant

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Renasant's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Renasant's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Renasant's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Renasant's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Renasant adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

