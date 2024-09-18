Evaluating Belden: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Belden BDC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Belden, revealing an average target of $118.4, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.41% from the previous average price target of $116.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Belden by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reuben Garner Benchmark Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $123.00 Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Buy $110.00 - William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $119.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Belden. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Belden compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Belden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Belden's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Belden's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

Discovering Belden: A Closer Look

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products. It operates in Americas, EMEA and APAC, out of which maximum revenue from Americas.

Key Indicators: Belden's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Belden's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Belden's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Belden's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Belden's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Belden's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.05. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

