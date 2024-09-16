Alkermes Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Alkermes ALKS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alkermes, presenting an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $38.50, the current average has increased by 1.3%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Alkermes's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $32.00 $31.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $31.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alkermes. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alkermes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Alkermes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alkermes's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Alkermes

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

Understanding the Numbers: Alkermes's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Alkermes's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkermes's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkermes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

