Evaluating First Solar: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for First Solar FSLR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $303.25, a high estimate of $360.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.56% increase from the previous average price target of $292.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Solar is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $343.00 $320.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $280.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $350.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $286.00 $311.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $326.00 $325.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $219.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $282.00 $262.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $285.00 $258.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $307.00 $344.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $280.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Solar analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 34.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.