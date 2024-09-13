Critical Insights From Verisk Analytics Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Verisk Analytics VRSK in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Verisk Analytics, presenting an average target of $279.78, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Marking an increase of 5.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $264.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Verisk Analytics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $310.00 $275.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $305.00 - Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $282.00 $280.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $268.00 $268.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $263.00 $278.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $268.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $243.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $255.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $260.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Verisk Analytics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verisk Analytics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Verisk Analytics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Verisk Analytics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is the leading provider of statistical, actuarial, and underwriting data for the United States' property and casualty insurance industry. Verisk leverages a vast contributory database and proprietary data assets to develop analytical tools helping insurance providers to better assess and price risk, achieve operational efficiency and optimize claim settlement processes. While Verisk also offers tools to quantify costs after loss events occur and to detect fraudulent activity, it is expanding into adjacent markets of life insurance, marketing, and non-U.S. operations.

Verisk Analytics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Verisk Analytics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 42.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 86.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verisk Analytics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Verisk Analytics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

