Evaluating Titan Machinery: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Titan Machinery TITN in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Titan Machinery and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 21.88%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Titan Machinery. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Maintains Market Perform $25.00 $25.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $15.00 $20.00 Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $25.00 $15.00 Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $33.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Announces Hold $15.00 - Steve Dyer Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $16.00 $25.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Titan Machinery. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Titan Machinery. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Titan Machinery compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Titan Machinery compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Titan Machinery's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Titan Machinery's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Titan Machinery analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Titan Machinery's Background

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: The Agriculture segment sells, services, and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from large-scale farming to home and garden use, The construction segment sells, services, and rents machinery, and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from heavy construction to light industrial machinery use, and the Europe and Australia segments.

Titan Machinery: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Titan Machinery's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Titan Machinery's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Titan Machinery's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Titan Machinery's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.